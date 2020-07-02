Shopping

Consumer Reports: Best July 4th deals this weekend

By
Fourth of July means celebrating America's birthday, barbecues, and for some people, shopping. Retailers are offering deep discounts, so Consumer Reports has been checking prices and scouring retailer websites for what you should buy this weekend.

"We're seeing a lot of really great deals this year, especially if you're looking for a big ticket items like a large appliance and grill or even a mattress," said Samantha Gordon, the Deals Editor at Consumer Reports.

Consumer Reports is highlighting not only products that are priced right, but items that also do well in Consumer Reports' extensive testing.

"There's a Monument Grills Gas grill model 13892 that we really love. It's already very affordable at $400 but right now it's $70 off at Lowe's," she said.

It has built-in LED lighting and infrared searing burners.

For appliances, Consumer Reports is seeing great deals on refrigerators, washer and dryers, and dishwashers.

"One of our favorites is the Bosch 300 series dishwasher. Bosch is already a really great brand. It's very trustworthy and reliable in general," said Gordon.

The Bosch 300 is normally priced around $850 to $1,000.

"But right now at AJMadison.com you can get it at $760," said Gordon.

And if you're hoping to get a better night's rest on a new mattress, how about one that normally retails for $1,400.

"But right now on their website AvocadoGreenMattress.com, you use the code organic200, you're going to save $200 on that mattress," she said.

Techies will enjoy savings on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 on Amazon for $770 that's about $100 savings. And the Live 650 BTNC wireless noise-cancelling headphones by JBL are on sale for $50 off on Amazon for $150.

"They're labeled a Best Buy on our website. They really did well in our tests. They're really great for noise cancellation and audio quality for phone calls and for listening," ssiad Gordon.
