July Fourth festivities to begin along Ben Franklin Parkway

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fourth of July celebrations along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia will get started at noon today and run until about 10 p.m.

Wawa Welcome America festivities have been taking place since Juneteenth with families enjoying events and will be capped off with the Independence Day celebrations.

The July 4th concert portion will kick off at 7 p.m. with performances by pop stars Jason Derulo, Ava Max and Tori Kelly.

The concert will be followed by a fireworks show, which is expected to begin around 9:45 p.m.

Entrances to access events on the Parkway are centered around Logan Circle and N. 20th Street.
