Bay Area students team up with local coffee shop to spread kindness 1 coffee sleeve at a time

A group of 2nd and 4th graders in Livermore are spreading kindness by writing positive messages on 1,000 coffee sleeves.

LIVERMORE, Calif. -- It's a regular school day; however, for many students at Junction Avenue K-8 School in Livermore, it's far from typical.

"Normally, I would be doing a test or be in class, but I think today is extra special," said 10-year-old, Ahmina Molina.

Second and fourth graders are working as a team to decorate the last batch of coffee sleeves. They're planning to deliver all of them with special messages.

"I put, 'Your outfit slays.' Because I want them to think that their outfit looks really nice," said 9-year-old, Julianna Valley, and added, "I hope that it makes them feel happy."

Eight-year-old Levi Mason knew exactly what he wanted to say.

"What did you end up writing," asked ABC7 reporter Luz Peña.

"Always think positive, and then I drew a little bit of grass and then a heart with arms, legs, eyes, and a mouth holding a coffee mug," said student Levi Mason.

The one behind this idea is their counselor Jordan Key. She called the local coffee shop Panama Bay Coffee and asked if they would let her take hundreds of coffee sleeves for her students to write kind messages on. The project turned into something bigger.

"I'm very happy! I didn't expect this to blow up like this," said Jordan Key, School Counselor at Junction Avenue K-8 School.

In February, they delivered 1,000 coffee sleeves. This is her contribution to the nationwide Great Kindness challenge initiative.

"Over here we have all the bags," said Molina and added, "I just think it's really nice that people support one another even if they don't know what they look like."

"I think it's super cool that a bunch of people get to have a coffee sleeve that we made," said Julianna Valley.

One of those customers was John Seoane who got to meet some of the students in person and said, "Thank you kids, nice messages."

Outside of the coffee shop, another important meet up: Jordan and Steve Welty, the owner of Panama Bay Coffee, meeting in person.

"I don't think I've said it this way, she has changed our lives by coming to us. I have to give credit to the staff," said Welty.

These sleeves will be spread to all the Panama Bay locations and other schools also want to be part of it.

"I really hope that it makes somebody's day a lot better," said Ahmina Molina.