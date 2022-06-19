juneteenth

Juneteenth parade returns to West Philadelphia

The music, outfits, and floats featured at the parade were all meant to celebrate Black culture.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Juneteenth parade returns to West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia celebrated Juneteenth with a parade through West Philadelphia, an event that has returned for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The music, outfits, and floats featured at the parade were all meant to celebrate Black culture.

"Juneteenth means culture. Juneteenth means knowing who you are. It's very important to know your history and being able to celebrate your history and other people understanding about you and your culture, that's what is important," said Sonni King, the parade producer.

The parade followed 52nd street in West Philadelphia from Fairmount Park to Malcolm X Park.

For Nikki Bagby, it was a chance to spread awareness of the meaning behind the holiday.

"I think there's something about us being in COVID and people finally paying attention to who we are in this country and what African Americans have contributed," said Bagby, who's the CEO of A Humble Heart.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in America. This is the 2nd year it's been recognized as a federal holiday, a major milestone for the Pennsylvania Juneteenth Initiative.

"We celebrate every other holiday during any other part of the year so it's such an honor for us to actually have a holiday that's about black history and black culture and all we've been through with American society," said Niya Danzy-Ghaffaar, a student at Cheney University, the first HBCU.

After the parade, there was an all day festival at Malcolm X Park, which featured vendors, food, and community resources.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswest philadelphiaparadejuneteenth
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JUNETEENTH
Juneteenth federal holiday thanks in part to Opal Lee, 95
Explore Galveston's 'Freedom Walk,' commemorating June 19, 1865
Residents hold Juneteenth art pop up to help save famous Tanner House
92-year-old founded free museum to preserve African American history
TOP STORIES
Man shot, killed at close range in West Philadelphia
Officials identify firefighter killed after Fairhill building collapse
18-year-old critical following gun fight in city's Mantua section
AccuWeather: Sunny & Breezy Sunday
Juneteenth federal holiday thanks in part to Opal Lee, 95
US opens COVID vaccine to little kids, shots begin next week
How people came to celebrate Juneteenth in the U.S.
Show More
Buttigieg: US may act against airlines on consumers' behalf
Stephen Colbert 'Late Show' production team arrested at US Capitol
Driver sought after fatal shooting in Rhawnhurst
Police: 1 dead after triple shooting in East Germantown
Man arrested in Montco assault may be linked to Philly crimes: Police
More TOP STORIES News