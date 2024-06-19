Philadelphia chef Joy Parham talks about the importance, and legacy, of soul food

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- To celebrate Juneteenth is to celebrate African American culture.

It's the inspiration for an initiative by ABC Owned Television Stations, including 6abc, to focus on the legacy of soul food.

A Philadelphia chef who's gotten national exposure says soul food is as unique and varied as the people who make it.

Even with her appearance on the show "Hell's Kitchen," Chef Joy Parham loves to keep it local.

"Basically it's a way for me to circulate my Black dollar in the area I'm from. I'm a West Philly girl," she said.

In the video above, Action News reporter Gray Hall has more on the legacy of soul food from Honeysuckle Provisions in West Philadelphia.

