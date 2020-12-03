Science

Jupiter and Saturn's 'great conjunction' will illuminate December sky

On the winter solstice, the gas giants will shine brightly as a "double planet." Jupiter and Saturn haven't been this close in the night sky since 1623!
By Alex Meier
This month, Jupiter and Saturn are putting on an extraordinary show just in time for the holidays!

Over the next three weeks, the gas giants' paths will appear closer and closer together before an event that astronomers call "the great conjunction," according to NASA.

During the "great conjunction" on Dec. 21, the two will form a "double planet," appearing just a tenth of a degree apart -- or about the thickness of a dime at arm's length.

Skywatchers can differentiate Saturn and Jupiter from the stars because the planets will appear "brighter and more solid in the sky," NASA program officer and astronomer Henry Throop told "Good Morning America." He said the conjunction will be visible throughout the world, even in cities, on clear nights.

SEE ALSO: Top 5 astronomy events of 2020
EMBED More News Videos

2020 is the start of a new decade, and with it comes several fascinating astronomy events!



In reality, the planets are still millions of miles apart, but every 20 years, the orbits of Earth, Jupiter, and Saturn periodically align, making these two outer planets appear close together. In 2020, however, astronomers are calling this phenomenon the "greatest" great conjunction, as the planets haven't been this close together and visible from earth since 1623.

Dec. 21 is also the winter solstice in the Northern Hemisphere, meaning it will be the shortest day of the year in terms of sunlight.

To spot Jupiter and Saturn's approach and ultimate conjunction, look for them low in the southwest in the hour after sunset, according to NASA.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencenasaspace
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Almost every hospital is at capacity' in Montgomery County
Former presidents volunteer to get COVID-19 vaccine publicly to prove it's safe
Ivanka Trump deposed as part of inauguration fund lawsuit
Sexual assault charges filed against youth skateboarding club leader
Philadelphia restaurants face double challenge of restrictions, cold weather
Jewish doctor treats COVID-19 patient covered in Nazi tattoos
Route 70 crash injures several in Pennsauken
Show More
Driver freed from overturned vehicle in Delco
AccuWeather: More Comfortable Today, Soaking Rain Saturday
US jobless claims remain high at 712,00 as pandemic escalates
Man found dead after fire rips through Philly home
Surveillance camera captures fatal Bucks County shooting
More TOP STORIES News