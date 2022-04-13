'You got the wrong one': Jussie Smollett releases new song, 'Thank You God'

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows Jussie Smollett as he's booked into Cook County Jail

CHICAGO -- Jussie Smollett has released a new song in which the former "Empire" actor continues to maintain his innocence after his conviction for lying to Chicago police about a racist and homophobic attack in 2019.

Smollett released a snippet of the song on his Instagram page, which featured lyrics including, "It's like they hell bent on not solving the crime" and "You think I'm stupid enough to kill my reputation? Just simply to look like a victim. Like it's something fun. Y'all better look at someone else. You got the wrong one."

The video in this story is from a previous report

Smollett said all of the profits from the song will go to the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Secure The Bag Safety and the Illinois Innocence Project.

The former "Empire" actor was released from jail last month while appealing his conviction for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack.

The decision to release Smollett while the case is being appealed came after a Cook County judge sentenced him to serve 150 days in jail.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagojussie smollettjailhate crime investigationtrialcelebrity arrestsentencingcelebrity crimeentertainmentcook county jailactorhate crimemusicbody cameras
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Man wanted in Brooklyn subway attack arrested, official says
Cars line up for Philly church's free gas giveaway
Man sought in murder of ex-girlfriend in King of Prussia turns self in
CDC to extend mask mandate on airplanes, transit for 2 weeks
'That was incredible': Philly gives Bohm standing ovation, team reacts
Delco residents to demand permanent shutdown of fire company
Bill against transgender girls in girls' sports passes Pa. House
Show More
US task force recommends anxiety screenings for children ages 8+
Gilbert Gottfried dead at 67 after long illness, family says
Advice for a long life from 103-year-old NJ residents
Unique attraction drawing a lot of attention in South Jersey
AccuWeather: Warmest Day In 6 Months
More TOP STORIES News