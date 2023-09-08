2nd K9 dog joins Temple University to enhance school safety

K9 Falko will be part of several new security enhancements on the school's campus.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University's Public Safety Department has added a new officer to its ranks with some very specialized skills.

K9 Officer Falko recently graduated from bomb detection school and is headed to patrol school next week.

Falko, along with his handler Temple Police Officer Jesse Camponelli, will be part of several new security enhancements on the school's campus.

"We know it's not going to be one thing that's going to solve crime or create a safer environment. We have to layer in different types of security and safety in addition to our personnel, our officers, our dispatchers, as well as our technology equipment," said Vice President of Public Safety Jennifer Griffin.

Falko is the second K9 on Temple's campus.

The university recently added new equipment and technology to beef up crime-solving and crime-prevention efforts.