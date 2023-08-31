New 360-degree cameras help nab shooting suspect near Temple University

Eighteen new 360-degree cameras were added over the summer and started keeping an eye on the city this week, according to Temple's Public Safety Department.

"I've been here 10 years, we've never had those views," said Aliana Saez, a dispatcher for Temple's Public Safety Department.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One new crime-fighting tool at Temple University has already led to a quick arrest after just one week on the job.

On Tuesday evening, when Temple dispatchers Christina Hart and Aliana Saez heard scanner traffic about a shooting on North 16th and West Oxford streets, they focused on one of the new cameras at Jefferson and Broad streets.

"We went to the closest camera and we were able to see them running across the camera and police right behind them," said Hart.

Saez added that the cameras are clearer and sharper and work well at night, and that helped identify the suspect.

"I was able to get down to the type of sneakers the individual was wearing. The definition was better, just pivotal to us because we never had them. Now we get to use them, and apprehensions were made," said Saez.

Temple University's Department of Public Safety added the cameras this summer. This year they expect to upgrade hundreds of other existing surveillance cameras. So far only 18 cameras have been approved. Some other additions to enhance safety include changes to officers' shifts and an app that offers a one-touch panic button.

Temple's Public Safety Department has a huge coverage area that overlaps Philadelphia police, including 9th Street to 18th Street from Jefferson Street to Susquehanna Avenue.

"With that new camera, it was like okay now we can go a little further, we can even see down to Master (Street). So now we have better access to a more extended boundary with camera view, and it just simultaneously just worked," said Hart.

"Unfortunately it was two days into the semester starting, but it's a good feeling to have gotten that, help out, and have a successful apprehension."

