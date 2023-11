BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Bucks County K9 officer was ready to return to duty on Wednesday after being declared cancer-free.

K9 Asko with the Bensalem Police Department was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor on his jawbone last summer.

Thanks to surgery, daily radiation treatments, and the amazing care of veterinarians at Blue Pearl Veterinary Hospital, Asko has made a full recovery!

He is headed back to the job, with his new bandana that reads, "Kicking cancer's tail."