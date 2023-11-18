K9 who helped track escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante honored at National Dog Show

Some fans waited outside the arena to take pictures with the now famous K9.

OAKS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A very special member of the Pennsylvania State Police was honored in Chester County this weekend in front of a crowd of over 1,000 people.

The National Dog Show in Oaks honored K9 Rom, who was heavily involved in the search for escaped Chester County prisoner Danelo Cavalcante back in September.

"I wanted to come out to see Rom and we're big supporters of the state police and the work that they do," said Nicol Bekelja from Gilbertsville.

"He tracked Danelo Cavalcante for two weeks and wasn't the dog who took him down, but was the dog who cornered him," said Steve Griffith, the director of communications for the Kennel Club of Philadelphia.

Since the event at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center is the most widely viewed dog show in America, the organizers thought it was the perfect opportunity to honor the hero K9.

"It's all about K9 Rom here because he did such a great job out there, working hard on a daily basis. He never asked for anything else so it's just really special," said Trooper Daniel Reed, who insisted K9 Rom knew the cheers were for him. "Oh of course he does! He's K9 Rom!"

Rom is also a showstopper. Some fans waited outside the arena to take pictures with the now famous K9, who they credit with protecting their community during a tense time.

"K9s like Rom come out and keep the community safe and we have the opportunity to come and celebrate them and meet them, it's just a wonderful situation," said Dawn Heffler from Duncannon.

