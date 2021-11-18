cominguproses

'Bachelorette' co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe talks 'DWTS' tour, upcoming wedding

By Jennifer Matarese
Kaitlyn Bristowe talks co-hosting 'The Bachelorette,' touring with 'DWTS'

NEW YORK -- Co-host of "The Bachelorette" Kaitlyn Bristowe says she loves her role on the show.

"I just start smiling, I'm grinning!" She and Tayshia Adams are using their experience, both are past "Bachelorettes," to help Michelle Young on her journey this season.

"It's really important for us to validate Michelle's feelings and help her navigate things that do not feel natural, especially falling in love with more than one person," Bristowe said.

Will they be back next season, she says she hopes so!

"I'm sure they're talking about it," Bristowe said, "We'd obviously love to continue that if that's in the cards for us."

But, that's not the only thing she's up to. The season 29 Mirrorball Trophy champion is going on tour with "Dancing with the Stars!"

"We'll start rehearsing in December and go on tour in January," she said.



Amidst all of this, she's also planning a wedding next year with former "Bachelorette" contestant, Jason Tartick.

She says they plan on using a wedding planner to get the bulk of the work done so they can pull off a beautiful wedding in the Fall of 2022.

"I told Jason, I'll go the courthouse tomorrow if you want, Buffalo is in the cards, sure I'll go there," Bristowe said.

Don't miss the next episode of "The Bachelorette" Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC and streaming the next day on demand and on Hulu.

