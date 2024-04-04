During the altercation, a 65-year-old woman was shot in the stomach and her 34-year-old daughter was shot in the shoulder.

Man sentenced to 13 years in prison for double shooting, attempted robbery at Philly pizza shop

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was sentenced to over a decade behind bars after he shot two employees and attempted to rob a pizza shop in Philadelphia last year.

Kaleb Bridges, 20, was captured thanks to the heroics of employees, customers, a family member - and one of the shooting victims.

It happened on March 8, 2023, at Mayfair Pizza located on the 7400 block of Frankford Avenue in the city's Mayfair section.

Police say gunfire erupted after Bridges pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded money from the register.

During the altercation, a 65-year-old woman was shot in the stomach and her 34-year-old daughter, Stacy Karasavas, was shot in the shoulder.

That's when Karasavas and several other people inside the shop jumped into action and held Bridges down until police officers arrived.

On December 6, 2023, Bridges pleaded guilty to charges of Hobbs Act robbery and carrying, using, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

"Kaleb Bridges' decision to rob this family business at gunpoint and shoot two members of that family was life-changing for the victims," said U.S. Attorney Jacqueline Romero. "While this crime occurred in a matter of minutes, it will long stay with the two women he shot and the witnesses who struggled to restrain him. It's also changed the course of Bridges' life, which, for the next decade-plus, will be lived locked away in prison."

Bridges was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Wednesday and five years of supervised release.

"The brazen violence displayed by Kaleb Bridges is a threat to the safety of every person in our city," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin J. Bethel. "This case is a chilling example of how a robbery can escalate into a shooting, leaving innocent people injured and a community shaken."