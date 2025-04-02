Bristol Twp. woman sentenced after lying about attempted rape, kidnapping outside Bucks Co. store

MIDDLETOWN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A 20-year-old Bristol Township woman was sentenced to jail Tuesday in Bucks County after filing a false police report about an alleged attempted rape and kidnapping last year.

Anjela Borisova Urumova will serve 45 days to 23 months after her lie led to an innocent man being jailed for a month, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Anjela Borisova Urumova

Urumova pled guilty in January after she falsely claimed she was attacked by a man from behind after she parked her truck at the Redner's store in Middletown Twp. in April 2024.

She also claimed that a man pulled down her pants and punched her in the face before she was able to get away.

As a result of her false accusations, the victim was charged with multiple felony offenses and was held in jail for 31 days before investigators determined that Urumova had lied.

However, police say they soon uncovered multiple inconsistencies with her account and she confessed to lying about the incident.

The wrongfully accused man was freed and the charges against him were withdrawn, officials said.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Kristin M. McElroy said this was not the typical false reports case.

"In this case, she targeted an innocent man and accused him of one of the worst crimes a person can be accused of," she said.

On top of jail time, Urumova will also have to serve one year of probation and has been ordered by a judge to undergo a mental health evaluation. She is also not allowed to contact the victim or his family, and must pay $3,600 in restitution.

"Not only did this targeted false report impact the victim and his family in unimaginable ways, but there is also a profound ripple effect," District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said. "A crime like this can shatter the community's confidence in the system. It can jeopardize prosecutions of legitimate crimes of sexual violence."