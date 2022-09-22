Kanye West 'GMA': Ye talks co-parenting with Kim Kardashian, brand battles, school he opened

The artist formerly known as Kanye West was on "Good Morning America" Thursday morning, talking about co-parenting with Kim Kardashian.

CHICAGO -- Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, sat down with ABC News to talk about co-parenting with Kim Kardashian, his brand battles, the private school he opened and his future in politics for "Good Morning America."

The spotlight has followed the artist for nearly 20 years, at times illuminating him as one of the greatest creatives of all time.

But the light of scrutiny also shines just as brightly.

He uses social media as a vehicle to amplify his voice.

"We can use a car to rush somebody to the hospital, or we could use a car and accidentally hit somebody while we're rushing somebody to the hospital. So it's all in how we use it," Ye said.

He said he has also had to use social media in order to successfully co-parent with his ex-wife, Kardashian.

"This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger. But also ain't nobody else finna be causing no stress either. I need this person to be least stressed and of best sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children," he said.

When asked if he feels like he has a voice in co-parenting, Ye said, "I do have a voice, but I had to fight for it. That hurts you when you have to, like, scream about what your kids are wearin'. And it's those little nuances, where there was a parallel to what was happening at Gap, what was happening at Adidas and what was happening in my home. It was all kind of a disregard for the voice of somethin' that I co-created. I co-created the children. I co-created the product at Adidas. I co-created the product at Gap, and there's a parallel, and the parallel does touch on discrimination."

He said he wants his kids to go to Donda, and has had to fight for a say-so.

Donda Academy is a private school he created, named after his late mother, Donda West.

"We spread the gospel. The kids sing gospel and -- to build a school that gives kids practical tools that they need in a world," Ye said.

He recently turned to the tool of Twitter to post the termination day of his Yeezy Brand collaboration with Gap, as he remains in an ongoing battle with Adidas.

"Oh, we got some new lawyers. We really had to level up and show 'em -- really show 'em who's -- you know, who's the new boss in town," Ye said.

He now plans to sell the Yeezy brand directly to consumers, something he argued about with radio host Sway back in 2013.

"You know what? I will go ahead and say Sway had the answer," Ye said.

And Ye, who ran for president in 2020, said his days in politics are not over.

When asked if he has future political aspirations, Ye said, "Yes. Absolutely."