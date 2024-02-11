Kasheeda Jones was 36 years old and a mother to four daughters.

Family seeks answers after mother of 4 gunned down while driving to work in Philadelphia

Family seeks answers after mother of 4 gunned down while driving to work in Philadelphia

Family seeks answers after mother of 4 gunned down while driving to work in Philadelphia

Family seeks answers after mother of 4 gunned down while driving to work in Philadelphia

Family seeks answers after mother of 4 gunned down while driving to work in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A grandmother and grandfather are starting over by raising four grandchildren after their daughter was shot and killed in Philadelphia.

Now, they're hoping that the public will have information that can lead them to her killer.

"She was a beautiful, spirited person. You know everybody that came in contact with Kasheeda, they loved her," said Bani Jones.

Bani and Kenneth Jones said last November, they were planning their holiday dinner when their world shattered.

"It happened so fast like she was here one minute - we was planning for a family Thanksgiving dinner - and she was gone the next," Bani said.

At 9:15 p.m. on November 17, their daughter, Kasheeda Jones, was heading out to work.

The Joneses say she picked up her boyfriend, who was going to drop her off and take her car home.

"He said they were driving and they came to a stop sign and shots rang out," Bani recalled.

The shooting happened along the 800 block of West Venango Street in North Philadelphia.

Jones was hit by the bullets, but her boyfriend was not.

Police say she continued to drive the short distance to Temple University Hospital before she died, despite being injured.

Jones was 36 years old and a mother to four daughters.

"We got four children here with us, and it's not easy. You know, we take it day by day, you know we still have to live life," said Bani.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"If you know something, come forward, say something. We have four beautiful granddaughters here that miss their mother," said Bani.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker