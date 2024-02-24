How non-partisan group "Keep Our Republic" is hoping to restore faith in American elections

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell and the panelists discuss the group "Keep Our Republic," a non-partisan effort to rebuild trust in the election process backed by former Pennsylvania Governors Tom Corbett and Tom Ridge.

They also discuss how FBI agents zeroed in on a New Jersey man who was arrested in correlation with the January 6th Capitol riots.

Other topics include Former President Donald Trump's visit to 'Sneaker Con' in Philadelphia; 6abc's exclusive one-on-one interview with Mayor Cherelle Parker; and will the Parker administration push for more in-person work for city workers?

Get the Inside Story with panelists George Burrell, Donna Gentile O'Donnell, Farah Jimenez and Sam Katz.