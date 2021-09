PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Kelly Drive in Philadelphia.It happened around 11:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Kelly Drive near Fountain Green Drive in Fairmount Park.Police say the motorcyclist lost control coming around a curve.The male rider was thrown from the bike.He was pronounced dead at the scene.His identity has not been released.No other injuries were reported.