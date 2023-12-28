Philadelphia roads see flooding after heavy rain; Kelly Drive closed along Schuylkill River

Kelly Drive, between Midvale Avenue and Ferry Road, is closed along the Schuylkill River due to flooding

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wednesday's heavy rain in the Philadelphia region has caused some issues in the area.

Kelly Drive, between Midvale Avenue and Ferry Road, is closed along the Schuylkill River due to flooding.

MLK Drive may be impacted by minor flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

Action News was also at the intersection of Delaware Avenue/Columbus Boulevard and Spring Garden Street, where you could see the roadway covered in water. One woman was even seen trying to walk through the high water.

It also flooded in North Coventry Township, Chester County Wednesday night.

Water could be seen flowing across Schuylkill Road between Park Drive and Vaughn Road.

The ramp off Route 422 and Vaughn Road also had substantial flooding in the roadway.

For the latest traffic or road closures in your area, click here.