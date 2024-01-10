Aerial video shows flooding along the Schuylkill River and Kelly Drive in Philadelphia

Aerial video shows flooding along the Schuylkill River and Kelly Drive in Philadelphia.

Aerial video shows flooding along the Schuylkill River and Kelly Drive in Philadelphia.

Aerial video shows flooding along the Schuylkill River and Kelly Drive in Philadelphia.

Aerial video shows flooding along the Schuylkill River and Kelly Drive in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Water along Kelly Drive and Midvale Avenue near the Schuylkill River has already spilled over its banks and was forecast to crest around 7 a.m.

Aerial video shows some of the flooding along the Schuylkill River and Kelly Drive in Philadelphia.

Kelly Drive is flooded beyond City Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard bridges, with dump trucks blocking Kelly Drive and Falls Bridge to keep drivers away.

RELATED: See the current and predicted flooding levels in Philadelphia-area waterways

The Schuylkill River is expected to rise to about a foot below major flood stage Wednesday morning and begin to recede in the afternoon.

Police urging everyone to remain vigilant, and look out for debris and ponding on the roads.

"Even though it may look safe. It is not safe. What may look two inches of water could be two, three feet of water, so if you see flooding don't go through it," said Lt Andrew Napoli, with the police marine unit.