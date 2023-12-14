Kelly Drive speed limit lowered to 25 MPH along Philadelphia's Schuylkill River

The goal is to test the effectiveness of changes in the signage alone and see if driver behavior changes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Drivers are being forced to hit the brakes on Kelly Drive.

The city recently lowered the speed limit on the nearly nine-mile winding road along Philadelphia's Schuylkill River from 35 MPH to 25 MPH.

The reduced speed limit is part of a pilot program, so police will not enforce the lower speed -- at least not for now.

However, officials hope it will improve safety and reduce the number of serious crashes. The city noted that other cities around the country have tried similar programs and found success.

There were 40 speed-related crashes on Kelly Drive between 2018 and last year, 12 of them ending in a fatality or a serious injury, according to PennDOT.

The city said speed is a top contributing factor for fatal and serious injury crashes in Philadelphia, accounting for 22% of in 2022, according to this year's Vision Zero annual report.

The Office of Transportation, Infrastructure and Sustainability said Kelly Drive is one of six corridors where the city is piloting speed reductions. A new plan for Cottman Avenue and Vine Street has also already been rolled out.