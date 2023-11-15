Police: No video evidence of hit-and-run crash that injured 76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr.

Police are still searching for a silver vehicle after Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. was hit by a car Saturday near his home.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are still searching for clues in connection with an alleged hit-and-run crash over the weekend that injured 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr.

Over the weekend, police said Oubre, 27, was clipped by a silver car around 7:40 p.m. Saturday in Center City.

Oubre told investigators he was walking alone on the 1400 block of Spruce Street when he was knocked down after being hit by a car.

But on Wednesday, police confirmed to Action News that there's no video evidence, at this time, that depicts a collision.

"We do not have any video evidence or images showing a collision at the reported location. Our investigators have been in that area and at this time we do not have any evidence to show of a hit and run," Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp told Action News in a statement.

Police are asking anyone with information to please come forward.

The Sixers guard was hospitalized for a broken rib, lacerations and other injuries. He returned to the team's practice facility Tuesday.

The Sixers released this statement as Oubre continues to recover:

"A 76ers spokesperson said Oubre Jr. continues to progress from his injuries and has resumed light physical activity with hopes of returning to play in the coming weeks. The organization added that it appreciates the efforts of local police for investigating the situation and the support Oubre Jr. has received from the Philadelphia community."

In his first season in Philadelphia since signing a one-year free-agent contract late in the summer, Oubre has averaged 16.8 points.

There's no timetable for his return to the court.