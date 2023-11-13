Search continues for driver after 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. hit by car in Philadelphia

76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. recovering after being struck by car; fans wish star player well

Police said they are searching for a silver vehicle that was seen leaving the scene

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The search continues Monday for a vehicle and its driver after Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. was hit by a car Saturday night. Police said they are searching for a silver vehicle that was seen leaving the scene.

Oubre was home resting Sunday after he was struck in a hit-and-run crash not far from where he lives.

According to police, Oubre was walking on the 1400 block of Spruce Street, crossing Hicks Street, when he was hit by a car that was trying to turn onto Hicks.

The silver vehicle struck Oubre Jr. in the upper chest with the driver-side mirror before fleeing the scene, police said.

Oubre was taken to the hospital with a broken rib and other injuries to his hip and right leg.

Oubre did not play Sunday as the team made sure to bring home the W for him against the Indiana Pacers, winning 137-126.

Oubre will be re-evaluated in one week, and officials are still waiting to see how this will impact the rest of the season.

Despite his injuries, he's expected to join the team to observe practice on Tuesday.

Oubre is in his first season with the 76ers and has averaged 16.8 points in the first eight games. He was the 15th overall pick of the 2015 draft and has played with four other teams.