76ers' Kelly Oubre speaks out for first time since injury from Center City hit-and-run

Oubre says he is ready to get back on the court and expects to play in Wednesday's game against the Wizards.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia 76ers player Kelly Oubre Junior is speaking out for the first time since he says he was struck by a car in Center City last month.

Oubre declined to answer specific questions about what happened, saying only that he has spoken to police and that the incident remains under active investigation.

The Sixers guard said he was the victim of a hit-and-run at Spruce and Hicks streets back on November 11.

Police have publicly said they do not have any video evidence of the crash.

Oubre was hospitalized for a broken rib, lacerations and other injuries.

"I've spoken to police about this situation and they have an ongoing investigation," the 76ers guard said on Monday. "I'v spoken to who I need to speak with about it and I'll keep it the way that it is."

