FOOD & DRINK

Kelsey's in Atlantic City offers soul food at the shore

ByNatalie Jason WPVI logo
Tuesday, March 14, 2023 4:20PM
ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Kelsey's in Atlantic City is a supper club experience designed by husband and wife team Kelsey and Kim Jackson.

Kelsey handles everything in the kitchen, and Kim runs the front of the house.

The menu is soul food classics with an emphasis on seafood, and live music acts are on the scene most nights.

The couple wants customers to sit back and relax and enjoy being served - no rushing.

This dinner spot also has a brunch buffet on weekends.

Kelsey's | Instagram

1545 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

609-344-2200

closed Monday & Tuesday

