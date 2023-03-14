The menu is soul food classics with an emphasis on seafood, and live music acts are on the scene most nights.

Kelsey's in Atlantic City offers soul food at the shore

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Kelsey's in Atlantic City is a supper club experience designed by husband and wife team Kelsey and Kim Jackson.

Kelsey handles everything in the kitchen, and Kim runs the front of the house.

The couple wants customers to sit back and relax and enjoy being served - no rushing.

This dinner spot also has a brunch buffet on weekends.

Kelsey's | Instagram

1545 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

609-344-2200

closed Monday & Tuesday