3-alarm fire in Kennett Square causes school delays

KENNETT SQUARE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A three-alarm fire in Chester County destroyed a building and caused area schools to delay their start times this morning.The fire was reported at the Willowdale Town Center on the 600 of Unionville Road in Kennett Square around 2:30 a.m. Friday.Officials say while firefighters were inside battling the blaze parts of the building were falling on top of them.No one was injured.Route 82 was closed for several hours while crews were on the scene causing the Unionville-Chadds Ford School District to issue a two-hour delay.