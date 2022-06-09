drug bust

Massive drug operation in Kensington shut down, father and son arrested: AG

Officials say the Office of Attorney General's Kensington Initiative helped arrest 23 individuals.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News On Demand

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday the shut down of a massive drug operation in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

Officials say the ringleaders of a Philadelphia criminal organization stole city block corners in Kensington to rent for profit to drug dealers.

Curtis Coates Sr. and Curtis Coates Jr., father and son, were the leaders of the organization, according to officials.

Coates Jr. allegedly collected money for his father, who charged drug dealers as much as $3,000 per block.

Officials say the Office of Attorney General's Kensington Initiative helped arrest 23 individuals after a six-month investigation.

"Coates and his son stole public city block corners and rented them for profit to drug dealers," Shapiro said in a statement. "These are corners children wait for buses on, corners you cross to get to work. And they stole them and rented them for top dollar to bring poison and violence into these neighborhoods."

Officials say 29 firearms, $179,000 in cash, and over 82,000 doses of illegal drugs were confiscated.

"This is the largest one-day coordinated operation since the Kensington Initiative's launch," added Shapiro. "And it's another example of taking these organizations down from the top."

MORE TOP STORIES:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kensington (philadelphia)harrisburgarrestdrug bust
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRUG BUST
Drug ring operating in Philly area busted; 83 pounds of meth seized
Dozens arrested after opioid investigation in Delaware
Fentanyl seizure was enough to kill 75% of Delaware's population
Crew member pleads guilty in Port of Philadelphia drug bust
TOP STORIES
Nat'l Weather Service investigating whether tornado hit Camden Co.
Walmart customers alert police of kids locked in car, 2 women charged
Brothers, 16 and 19, drown at school swimming pool in NJ
'Baby Holly' found alive 40 years after parents killed
AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, Breezy
3 people stabbed in Philadelphia's Kensington section
South Street shooting: Photos released of another person of interest
Show More
Councilmember's bill looks to alter Philly youth curfew
Few laughs, tough questions as Biden chats with Kimmel
Video: 20-year-old rescues man who fell onto electrified rail
New York woman finds lost dog in Hilary Swank's lap
Thieves modifying trucks to steal gas as prices skyrocket, police say
More TOP STORIES News