A Kensington group in recovery helps those battling the same addictions that once plagued them

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A group of men in recovery, who were once living on the streets of Kensington, are helping people battle the very same addictions that once plagued them.

It's part of the outreach that recovery home Triumphant Transitions does every week.

And for many of these individuals, it's a full-circle moment.

Every Tuesday night at D and Indiana, Mark Derr comes face to face with the life he once lived.

"Two weeks ago we were out here and I saw a guy I got high with, and it was eye-opening. I looked at him and I was like, 'wow, that's what I looked like a few months ago,'" he said.

Derr, who's now in recovery, lives at Triumphant Transitions, an initiative of Philly Unknown. We first showed you the space last January.

Now, residents spend part of the week doing outreach.

"It's changed my life a lot, and it's made me reflect on my recovery a lot more. It's given me a purpose," said Kyle Robinson.

Those most vulnerable come to get donated clothes, winter wear and hygiene products. But to those distributing the products it's giving them a purpose.

"Seeing people not in recovery gives them something to look forward to, so they can go along with their recovery if they see someone like me doing well," said Robinson.

In the last year, the recovery home has helped 12 individuals stay clean, and hundreds of others still battling addiction on the streets.

If you want to donate, visit Philly Unknown's website.