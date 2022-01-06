Police investigate shooting that left 1 man dead in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Philadelphia's Kensington section.The shooting happened Thursday just before 1 p.m. on the 800 block of Scattergood Street.Police say a 41-year-old man was shot once in the chest.He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center in critical condition but later died from his injures shortly after.So far, there have been no arrests made at this time.