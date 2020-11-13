shooting

Man struck multiple times in Kensington shooting

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 11 p.m. Thursday on the 1900 block of East Clementine Street.

Police said a gunman fired at least 20 times on the block.

The victim was shot multiple times.

Two vehicles parked on the block were struck by the gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

Police are checking area surveillance cameras.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kensington (philadelphia)shooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
4-year-old injured, man killed in North Philadelphia shooting
Armed suspects shoot their way into laundromat, man injured
Pregnant woman shot by stray bullet in Philly
14-year-old among 2 shot on basketball court in South Philly
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Montco officials voting today on schools going all-virtual for two weeks
Death of Kutztown University student under investigation
Delco, Montco sounding alarm on COVID surge
NJ towns can limit hours at non-essential businesses after 8 p.m.
Driver dies after being shot, crashes in Frankford
Suspect dead after gun battle with Philadelphia police officer
Biden will win Arizona, ABC News projects
Show More
Outreach workers team up with SEPTA for pilot program
Top 6: Dining spots in Conshohocken, Pa.
Brian Westbrook weighs in on state of Eagles, Wentz
AccuWeather: Sun Returns This Afternoon, Late Weekend Rain
Top officials: Nov. 3 election most secure in US history
More TOP STORIES News