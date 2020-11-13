Man struck multiple times in Kensington shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.It happened around 11 p.m. Thursday on the 1900 block of East Clementine Street.Police said a gunman fired at least 20 times on the block.The victim was shot multiple times.Two vehicles parked on the block were struck by the gunfire.No arrests have been made.Police are checking area surveillance cameras.