30-year-old man in critical condition after Kensington shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Gunfire left a 30-year-old man critically wounded in Philadelphia's Kensington section.It happened just before 1 a.m. Friday on the 3400 block of Helen Street.Police said the victim was shot once in the stomach.Officers rushed him to the hospital where he is in critical condition.Investigators said surveillance cameras captured a suspect running away from the scene.Anyone with information is asked to call police.