Man stabbed to death following argument in Kensington, police say

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a man was stabbed to death in the aftermath of an argument in Philadelphia's Kensington section early Thursday.

The attack happened around 12:30 a.m. on the 2900 block of Kensington Avenue.

Police said the victim, in his mid-30s, was stabbed several times. He was taken to the hospital where he subsequently died.

Officers recovered a knife at the scene but they have not made any arrests.

Police said surveillance video did capture part of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiastabbing
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Van loaded with explosives found in Philadelphia
AccuWeather Alert: Tropical Rain Today with Localized Flooding
Zeta barrels northeast after battering storm-weary coast
Looters hit businesses along City Avenue
Philly boarded up as city sets curfew to quell violence
Local clergy reaching out to youth in hopes of defusing violence
3 dead after stabbings in 'suspected terror attack' in France
Show More
Justices deny fast, new look at Pa. ballot deadline
Philadelphia pharmacy reopens despite looting
Philly small business owners clean up after looting
Psychiatrist cares for the caretakers at Abington Hospital
Police training and tactics under scrutiny after Wallace shooting
More TOP STORIES News