Philadelphia Councilman Kenyatta Johnson indicted on federal corruption charges

The indictment also charges his wife, political consultant Dawn Chavous, and others.
In a statement released Tuesday, Johnson said, "I am the victim of overzealous federal prosecutors who have spent the last five years looking for something to charge me with."
Prosecutors argue the nonprofit "Universal Companies" offered Chavous work, in return for her husband's help in getting zoning changes to build a theater in 2014.
Authorities said the crime was a "pay to play" scheme and that the consulting agreement was a "sham."
The FBI said Johnson used his public office for financial gain. They alleged he accepted bribes and say his wife helped to cover it up through her consulting business.
Authorities say Johnson is expected to self-surrender Friday afternoon.
Read the councilman's full statement below:
"First, let me be clear: I am innocent. I did nothing wrong. I am the victim of overzealous federal prosecutors who have spent the last five years looking for something to charge me with. If charged with any crime, I will be pleading not guilty. Any further questions about the case should be directed to my attorney, Patrick J. Egan of Fox Rothschild.
I want to say that I love my beautiful wife more than anything. She is an amazing mother to our children. I am so lucky to be her husband. She makes me a better man every single day. I know that we will get through this together.
I must say, I'm insulted on her behalf at the allegations made by these federal prosecutors. She's never needed help from me to land a job or make any other advancement in her career. No one who knows her doubts her intelligence and drive. Her work ethic is highly regarded and known to be extraordinary. No one has worked harder than her to achieve her dreams. Any claim that she didn't earn her position is preposterous.
I am humbled by the outpouring of support that we have received. Thank you to everyone who has called, texted, e-mailed, and otherwise got in touch to offer encouragement. This is a difficult time for our family, but I am confident that we can get through it with your prayers and continued support.
I also want to reassure my constituents. It is a tremendous honor to represent you every day in City Hall. I will keep fighting for you regardless of what happens with this federal case. I will not let it stop me from keeping up the fight for our community and advancing our shared agenda."