Philadelphia Councilman Kenyatta Johnson indicted on federal corruption charges

Philadelphia City Council member Kenyatta Johnson and wife charged in pay to play scheme. Authorities say Johnson never reported illegal activity to the city. @6abc pic.twitter.com/Ak49EtEt4Q — Gray Hall (@GrayHall6abc) January 29, 2020

IRS says Philadelphia City Council member Kenyatta Johnson received bribes and abused his power and must be held accountable. @6abc — Gray Hall (@GrayHall6abc) January 29, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- During a news conference Wednesday morning, officials announced federal corruption charges against Philadelphia Councilman Kenyatta Johnson.The indictment also charges his wife, political consultant Dawn Chavous, and others.In a statement released Tuesday, Johnson said, "I am the victim of overzealous federal prosecutors who have spent the last five years looking for something to charge me with."Prosecutors argue the nonprofit "Universal Companies" offered Chavous work, in return for her husband's help in getting zoning changes to build a theater in 2014.Authorities said the crime was a "pay to play" scheme and that the consulting agreement was a "sham."The FBI said Johnson used his public office for financial gain. They alleged he accepted bribes and say his wife helped to cover it up through her consulting business.Authorities say Johnson is expected to self-surrender Friday afternoon.