City Council President Kenyatta Johnson discusses the new era for Philly City Council

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards sits down with Philadelphia City Council President Kenyatta Johnson for a 10-minute interview to discuss the new era for Philly City Council under his leadership, his relationship with Mayor Cherelle Parker, his efforts to promote an inclusive city when it comes to project development and putting forth a positive vision for the city.

He also discussed his long-serving organization "Peace Not Guns" and his consistent efforts to prevent youth violence.

The panelists continue the discussion on Mayor Parker's plans for Philadelphia's tax structure, which differs from her predecessors.

They also talk about the wave of efforts to get out the vote in Pennsylvania, including a Republican coalition's push to promote mail-in voting for state elections, as well as PA House Speaker Joanna McClinton's proposal for early voting and same-day voter registration.

Plus, a deep dive into the NJ Senate race as Rep. Andy Kim racks up endorsements around the state while incumbent Senator Bob Menendez will not seek reelection as a Democrat.

Get the Inside Story with panelists Donna Gentile O'Donnell, David Dix, Sam Katz, and Larry Platt.

