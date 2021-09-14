Troopers deliver backpacks to Bucks County, Pa. students via helicopter

CROYDON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania State Police are giving a new meaning to the term "bag drop."Troopers were able to pull off a special delivery for students in Bucks County, and they did it from above.Two hundred backpacks, one for each first-grader at Keystone Elementary School in Croydon, were delivered as part of a year-long partnership the school formed with the Police Youth Alliance."It's an opportunity for them to connect with the police officers, to have a relationship with them, and also to discover what kind of career paths they can take in law enforcement as they get older," said Bernadette Hannah, the vice principal of the Armstrong Middle School.The idea is to build a bond with the community early and support the families of first responders."We have our state troopers here working with us in order to be able to make sure that they meet as many first graders as possible," said Antonetta Stancu, the co-captain of the Bucks Heroes Cycling Team. "They're going to be showing them things like helicopters, canine dogs, and the kids are going to be able to see and touch exactly what officers do."Tuesday's event also featured the student group "Drummers with Attitude," who played bucket drums during the pilot's arrival.