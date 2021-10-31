Arts & Entertainment

Khloe Kardashian and 3-year-old daughter True have COVID, reality star tweets

EMBED <>More Videos

Khloe Kardashian, 3-year-old daughter True have COVID

LOS ANGELES -- Khloe Kardashian said she has COVID-19 for the second time, and her 3-year-old daughter also tested positive.

The reality star posted about her and daughter True's positive COVID-19 results Friday and said she is vaccinated.

The third-oldest celebrity sibling in the Kardashian-Jenner family also said she "had to cancel several commitments."

"We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines," the tweet read.



Kardashian was first diagnosed with COVID-19 in March of 2020 and documented her illness in a "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" episode that aired in fall 2020.

Kardashian said her symptoms included coughing, shaking, vomiting, headaches along with cold and hot flashes. She said she had a burning sensation while coughing.

"I have been in my room," she said in the episode. "It's gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritycoronavirusotrckardashian family
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Show More
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
More TOP STORIES News