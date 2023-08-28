Kichi Omakase offers alternative to traditionally long, expensive sushi experience

At Kichi Omakase you can enjoy 15 courses of sushi, specially curated by the chef, for $95 -- half of the price of most Omakase experiences.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When Jeremy Zhu told his mother he was going to leave his career as an engineer to study the elevated art of 'Omakase' sushi, she questioned his choice.

Jeremy says he wanted to do what he enjoyed most and has since opened Kichi Omakase.

'Omakase' means 'chef's choice', with a typical service offering several courses of artfully designed sushi pieces at a price of over $200 per person, and usually lasting over two hours.

Here, Jeremy and fellow Omakase chef Andy Chen are making the experience less expensive at a cost of $95, with a presentation designed to be enjoyed by guests in just one hour.

Kichi Omakase - Instagram

112 S. 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

215-359-6099

open from 5pm daily