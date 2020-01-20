NC kidnapping: Kidnapped mom & baby found safe, suspect in custody

Wani Thomas

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- The suspect in an alleged kidnapping of a mother and her baby has been taken into custody.The woman and the baby have been found safe after a man broke into their home and forced them into a car at gunpoint, according to Fayetteville police.The incident happened on Monday morning around 1:12. Wani Thomas was later taken into custody. He'll be processed at the Cumberland County Detention Center on Monday.Police say Thomas broke into a home on Tangerine Drive and forced Jasmine Livermore and a one-month-old boy, Nathaniel Thomas, into a vehicle.Police are investigating as a home invasion and kidnapping. Thomas is wanted for first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary and assault by pointing a gun.