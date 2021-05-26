Kids Health Matters

Tips to transition your child from virtual learning back to in-person instruction this fall

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Kids Health Matters: Tips for transitioning your child from virtual learning back to in-person instruction

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's been a celebration this spring as students and teachers returned to school buildings.

"I'm excited about meeting new people and actually being in the classroom because it's hard to learn online," said second grader, Kaden Williams.

Hybrid learning, however, brings a new set of adjustments.

"Some kids are not happy to be back at school, but having lunch at their desk, for example," said Dr. Stuart Lustig, a behavioral health expert at CIGNA.

Dr. Lustig says parents set the tone for enjoying class without abandoning COVID precautions.

"So what that means is: 'Oh, I'm so excited you're going back to school, and here's what you can do to stay safe while you're there.' And that helps kids feel empowered, as well," he said.

Those measures include keeping masks on, washing their hands often, and staying at safe distances, even when they're tempted to get closer.

Setting a new routine for the mixed schedules also eases the adjustment, especially for children with learning differences.

"Getting up in the morning, being excited to see his friends, learning new things I think is very routine for every child. But for an autistic child, routine is everything," said parent Deneen Phifer.

Dr. Lustig says there's no doubt some learning and social skills have been lost. However, a CIGNA study found that 5-to-10 year olds are actually best at bouncing back, so he urges families to be patient and focus on the basics in math, language, and science.

"Parents can really work with educators, work with teachers to help support their students, their kids around areas of the curriculum that are really essential for further learning," said Dr. Lustig.

With some districts still largely virtual, even more adjustments will come in the fall. Parents can get resources to help on CIGNAresilience.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesskids health matters
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KIDS HEALTH MATTERS
Substance abuse survivor now helping counsel families, addicts
Creating a new predictability for kids with autism following pandemic
Warning signs of eating disorders in teens and adolescents
Reducing the risk of gun accidents at home involving children
TOP STORIES
Philly elementary school under lockdown due to homicide investigation
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
More TOP STORIES News