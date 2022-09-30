Kimmel's pet adoption event hopes, like Annie, we all rescue a Sandy

"Annie" kicks off the new Broadway season at the Kimmel Cultural Campus on October 11.

In celebration of the beloved musical, and Annie's adorable rescue dog Sandy, the Kimmel is hosting a very special pet adoption event.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "Annie" kicks off the new Broadway season at the Kimmel Cultural Campus on October 11.

In celebration of the beloved musical, and Annie's adorable rescue dog Sandy, the Kimmel is hosting a very special pet adoption event this Sunday.

"Annie rescues Sandy, and we're trying to send out that same sort of special love and positive energy," says Fran Egler, the Senior Director of Programming & Presentations for the Kimmel Cultural Campus.

"You can come down and find your own Sandy for your Annie at the Kimmel this Sunday, October 2nd from 10am to 12pm. Come meet some amazing puppies who might have a future in musical theater or just might have a future in your home."

This event is in partnership with the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PSPCA).

It's happening outside the Kimmel Center building.

Inside, you will find tons of fun at the Kimmel Cultural Campus' Family Fundays program.

The plaza will have entertainment, performances and hands-on activities. Again, that's this Sunday from 10 am - 12 pm.

A rescue named Addison plays Sandy in the show, which is on stage at the Miller Theater from October 11-16.