Blind geese in North Carolina are looking for their forever home

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. -- An animal rescue group in North Carolina is looking for a forever home for a unique trio of geese.
The geese have to stay together because two of them are blind. The third acts like a "seeing eye goose".
The previous owner moved across the country and could not take them.
The geese take care of themselves but need to stay in a fenced-in area to protect the two who are blind.
If you are interested in adopting them, the trio is at the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue and Sanctuary in Union County.