History and mission of the Kimmel Cultural Campus and how it serves the next generation

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Kimmel Cultural Campus is a one-stop shop for entertainment, education, culture and community.
With nine stages across three theaters it presents a diverse array of offerings.
For one week each summer, middle school students spend all day inside the Kimmel Center's SEI Innovation Studio, attending what's known as summer art sessions.
It's a free program that exposes kids to music, theater, dance and the digital arts.
With the Family Discovery Series, you can get special pricing on family-friendly favorites.
Everything from Bluey's Big Play to Wild Kratts Live.