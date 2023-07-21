The Kimmel Cultural Campus is a one-stop shop for entertainment, education, culture and community.

History and mission of the Kimmel Cultural Campus and how it serves the next generation

With nine stages across three theaters it presents a diverse array of offerings.

For one week each summer, middle school students spend all day inside the Kimmel Center's SEI Innovation Studio, attending what's known as summer art sessions.

It's a free program that exposes kids to music, theater, dance and the digital arts.

With the Family Discovery Series, you can get special pricing on family-friendly favorites.

Everything from Bluey's Big Play to Wild Kratts Live.