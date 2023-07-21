WATCH LIVE

History and mission of the Kimmel Cultural Campus and how it serves the next generation

Monday, July 17, 2023 6:45PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Kimmel Cultural Campus is a one-stop shop for entertainment, education, culture and community.

With nine stages across three theaters it presents a diverse array of offerings.

For one week each summer, middle school students spend all day inside the Kimmel Center's SEI Innovation Studio, attending what's known as summer art sessions.

It's a free program that exposes kids to music, theater, dance and the digital arts.

With the Family Discovery Series, you can get special pricing on family-friendly favorites.

Everything from Bluey's Big Play to Wild Kratts Live.

