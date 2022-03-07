theater

Philadelphia's Forrest Theatre reopens Tuesday with OKLAHOMA!

This version of the classic critically-acclaimed Rogers and Hammerstein musical has been reimagined for the 21st century.
Forrest Theatre reopens Tuesday with OKLAHOMA!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Forrest Theatre in Center City re-opens Tuesday, for the first time since being shuttered by the pandemic two years ago.

There's great excitement ahead of its comeback, as our historic theatre welcomes the Tony Award-winning production of OKLAHOMA!

"We have a seven-piece band that's on stage with us the whole time, and it's stunning," says Hannah Solow, who plays Gertie Cummings. "We've got a mandolin player and a banjo player that really add that bluegrass country feels to it. It's gorgeous."

Again, the original show has been tweaked for modern times.

"Some people might say it's the 'sexy OKLAHOMA!'" Cummings says. "It's not the 'Oklahoma!' you did in high school or that you sang in choir. It's looking at it in 2022, and what it means to be these characters right now in this world."

OKLAHOMA! is the first show to return to the Forrest Theatre, which is owned by The Shubert Organization.

It opens Tuesday and runs through March 20.

More TOP STORIES News