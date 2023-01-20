Kimmel Cultural Campus Resident Companies - Spring Lineups

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This is the first full season with the Philadelphia Orchestra partnering with The Kimmel Center to lead the Kimmel Cultural Campus.

"Now, we're one organization together, transformed across three glorious buildings, seven venues, one award-winning orchestra," says Matias Tarnopolsky, President & CEO of the Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc.

The new organization has a renewed commitment to promoting inclusivity, diversity, and access to the performing arts.

The Philadelphia Orchestra is elevating underrepresented voices and creating dialogue with the "HearTOGETHER" podcast and "Our City, Your Orchestra" concert series.

In February, the Philadelphia Orchestra is bringing back to the stage "Negro Folk Symphony" by composer William Dawson. The piece was premiered by the Philadelphia Orchestra in 1934.

In late March, the orchestra will stage the world premiere of composer John Luther Adams' "Vespers of the Blessed Earth." It will be led by Music Director, Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

2022-23 Season

Yannick Leads Schumann and Dawson, Verizon Hall, February 2-3 | Show Info

Blessed Earth, Verizon Hall, March 30, April 1, 2, 2023 | Show Info

Opera Philadelphia's spring season starts in February with "Carmina Burana + Credo."

It will be a big-scale production with more than 100 performers on stage, including the Opera Philadelphia Orchestra and Opera Philadelphia Chorus.

At the end of April, the opera will stage "La Boheme". They will perform the iconic piece backward, starting with act four.

"Traditionally, you begin with young love and hope, and you end with tragedy. And so, by flipping the order, you really find a way to discover an opera you thought you know in a new way" says Frank Luzi, Vice President of Marketing Communications for Opera Philadelphia.

2022-23 Season | Show lineup

Carmina Burana + Credo, Academy of Music, February 3, 5, 2023 | Show Info

La Boheme, Academy of Music, April 28, 30, May 5, 7, 2023 | Show Info

The Philadelphia Ballet has a diverse slate of shows in 2023.

"New Works: Forward Motion" is an intimate performance of three brand-new ballets that the company commissioned for its dancers.

For March, Philadelphia Ballet's Artistic Director, Angel Corella choreographed a condensed version of the beloved classic, "Sleeping Beauty."

The company then taps into its roots with three ballets from George Balanchine set to the music of George Gershwin, Tchaikovsky and Stravinsky.

The season wraps up in May with the family-friendly "Coppélia", also choreographed by Corella.

2022-23 Season | Show lineup

New Works: Forward Motion, Perelman Theater, February 3-11, 2023 | Show Info

Sleeping Beauty, Academy of Music, March 2-12, 2023 | Show Info

Balanchine: Dancing with Gershwin, Academy of Music, March 16-19, 2023 | Show Info

Coppélia, Academy of Music, May 11-14, 2023 | Show Info

PHILADANCO's spring show is called "Moving... Beyond Forward." It's a program of new works from three of the company's longtime choreographers.

Tommie Waheed-Evans' work explores being Black and queer. He'll be joined by Broadway's Ray Mercer and world-renowned choreographer Milton Myers, who's been collaborating with PHILADANCO for decades.

Moving... Beyond Forward, Perelman Theater, April 21-23, 2023 | Show Info