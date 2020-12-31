murder

Man charged with murder of beloved Salem, NJ restaurant employee

By
SALEM, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Salem, New Jersey have made an arrest in the murder of a beloved restaurant employee after receiving tips from the community.

"I hope this arrest helps bring some closure for his family who should know that we received vital information from members of the Salem community which helped solve this case so quickly," Salem Police Chief John Pelura said in a statement.

Police said Sher Bahadar "Poppi" Khan was stabbed to death inside the King Fried Chicken on the 400 block of East Broadway around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

SEE ALSO: Store owner shot after struggle with robbery suspect in Kensington

On Wednesday night, officers arrested 40-year-old Eugene Carr Jr. of Salem.

Carr was charged with murder, aggravated assault and related weapons charges. He was taken to the Salem County Jail with no bail.

In his statement, Chief Pelura shared how Khan was viewed by his customers and neighbors.

"By all accounts, 'Poppi' Khan was a kind and generous man loved by all," Pelura said.

The investigation involved the Salem City Police Department, the Salem County Prosecutor's Office, the Salem County Sheriff's Department, Lower Alloway's Creek Police, Pennsville Police Department and the New Jersey State Police Polygraph Unit.

SEE ALSO: Would-be robber fatally shot by customer at Northeast Philadelphia Wingstop, police say
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
salemmurderhomicide investigationhomiciderestaurantdeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
Deadliest US serial killer Samuel Little dies at age 80
Man charged in fatal shooting of teen at Nockamixon State Park
Grim milestone: Philadelphia nears its 500th homicide of 2020
Crime Fighters: Who killed Kevin Miller?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man wrongly convicted to receive $9.8M from City of Philadelphia
McConnell says Congress has provided enough pandemic aid
Gov. Wolf to let some COVID-19 restrictions expire on Monday
AccuWeather: Tracking Three Rounds of Rain
West Philly man walking home from work shot multiple times
LIVE: Watch Action News 'The Rush'
Anti-violence leader frustrated as Philly nears 500 homicides on the year
Show More
Fired worker deliberately spoiled vaccine, health system says
Philly area offers options for New Year's Eve amid pandemic
See who's performing during 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' on ABC
Morning Dads: Dad, 3 sons turn backyard into fitness center
Indoor sports in N.J. to resume in 2021; raises new concerns
More TOP STORIES News