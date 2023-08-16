Police speak with man who unintentionally fired gun inside King of Prussia Mall

Montgomery County officials say they spoke with the man who unintentionally fired a gunshot in the King of Prussia Mall.

Upper Merion police were called to the mall just after 6 p.m. Tuesday for reports of an active shooter.

At the scene, it was determined by police that there was no active shooter threat and that a gun had accidentally gone off near the food court.

Officers were able to contact the man with the gun over the phone on Wednesday, at which point he confirmed that the weapon accidentally discharged in his pants.

He told police he received minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Police say they believe the man has a valid permit to carry a concealed weapon, but they still need to confirm the permit's validity.

Officials have not yet released his name.

They are expecting him to be charged with recklessly endangering another person.