Shot fired at King of Prussia Mall believed to be accidental; 2 men sought by Montco police

UPPER MERION, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Montgomery County responded after a gunshot rang out in the King of Prussia Plaza on Tuesday night.

Officials say the shot was fired just before 7:30 p.m. outside the food court.

People in the mall began to flee the area, going into lockdown in surrounding stores or sheltering in place.

When Upper Merion police officers responded to the scene, they determined there was no immediate threat to the mall.

Officers later stated in a press conference that two men were observed over surveillance footage walking near the sushi kiosk when the shot was fired.

At this time, investigators believe a gun accidentally went off in one of the two men's pockets.

The two men ran from the area and fled the scene in a vehicle.

Officers also believe one of the two men was struck by the bullet.

There were no other injuries at the scene.

Police stated that this was not an active shooter threat, and they are now searching for the pair of men involved in the incident.

Anyone with information that can assist with this investigation is asked to call 610-265-3232.