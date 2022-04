KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting at a gas station in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.It happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday on the 100 block of North Gulph Road.Police say at least one person was taken to an area hospital in connection with the shooting.There was no immediate word on their condition.It's unclear if any arrests were made.Anyone with information is asked to contact Upper Merion police.