12-year-old boy shot in the leg in Philadelphia's Kingsessing section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a 12-year-old was shot Monday afternoon in Philadelphia's Kingsessing section.

The shooting happened at about 3:30 p.m. on the 5700 block of Kingsessing Avenue.

Police said the child was shot in the right thigh and was rushed to CHOP. Police said he was placed in stable condition.

Three men were being held by police for questioning, authorities said.

