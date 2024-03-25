Kismet Luncheonette expands on the bagel and bialy business

Kismet Luncheonette is a brand new spot that expands on the Kismet franchise's menu with breakfast sandwiches, lunch offerings, donuts and more.

PENN VALLEY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Alexandra and Jacob Cohen have made a new addition to the Kismet family.

The Kismet Luncheonette is a brand new spot in Penn Valley, Pa.

The space expands the menu for the entrepreneurs who have turned their pandemic bagel project into a business that employs more than 50 people.

The new spot has breakfast sandwiches, lunch offerings, donuts and soft serve ice cream to go along with the bagel and cream cheese staples and bialy menu that already existed at their other shops.

The couple now has four locations.

Kismet Luncheonette | Facebook | Instagram

801 Montgomery Avenue, Penn Valley, PA 19072